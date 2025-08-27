Northern Trust Corp Acquires 79,036 Shares of Power Integrations, Inc. $POWI

Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,075,076 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 79,036 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Power Integrations were worth $54,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Power Integrations in the first quarter worth about $1,452,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Power Integrations during the first quarter worth about $344,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 243.2% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,011 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Power Integrations during the first quarter worth about $630,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 7.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 103,425 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,223,000 after buying an additional 6,827 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Gagan Jain sold 2,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.05, for a total value of $93,757.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 18,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $866,292.60. This trade represents a 9.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Doug Bailey sold 16,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.41, for a total value of $788,459.49. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 50,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,357,535.18. The trade was a 25.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,014 shares of company stock valued at $1,678,322. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

POWI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Power Integrations from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on Power Integrations from $70.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 11th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Power Integrations from $70.00 to $55.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.67.

Power Integrations Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ POWI opened at $46.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.05. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.53 and a 52 week high of $69.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 79.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.31.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 5.86% and a net margin of 7.59%.The firm had revenue of $115.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

Power Integrations Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 144.83%.

Power Integrations Company Profile

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

