Northern Trust Corp Buys 1,665,962 Shares of Grab Holdings Limited $GRAB

Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Free Report) by 14.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,145,415 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,665,962 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Grab were worth $59,549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Grab during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Summit Securities Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Grab by 63.6% during the 1st quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC now owns 8,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 3,199 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Grab during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. J2 Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Grab during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Grab during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 55.52% of the company’s stock.

Grab stock opened at $5.00 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.87. Grab Holdings Limited has a one year low of $3.17 and a one year high of $5.72. The company has a market capitalization of $20.14 billion, a PE ratio of 125.03 and a beta of 0.84.

Grab ( NASDAQ:GRAB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. Grab had a return on equity of 1.75% and a net margin of 3.65%.The firm had revenue of $819.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $809.41 million. Grab has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Grab Holdings Limited will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Grab Holdings Limited engages in the provision of superapps in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company offers its Grab ecosystem, a single platform with superapps for driver- and merchant-partners and consumers, that allows access to mobility, delivery, digital financial services, and enterprise sector offerings.

