Northern Trust Corp Buys 2,315 Shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. $PECO

Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,693,120 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,315 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.35% of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. worth $61,782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PECO. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 89,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,359,000 after purchasing an additional 7,271 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,396,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,328,000 after purchasing an additional 59,059 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 105,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,938,000 after purchasing an additional 9,422 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 79,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,990,000 after purchasing an additional 8,065 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 54.0% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 65,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,464,000 after purchasing an additional 23,049 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PECO stock opened at $34.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.21. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.40 and a 12 month high of $40.12. The company has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.54.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. ( NASDAQ:PECO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.01. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. had a return on equity of 2.64% and a net margin of 9.91%.The company had revenue of $173.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.610-0.640 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a $0.1025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.6%. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 223.64%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on PECO shares. Mizuho decreased their target price on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Barclays started coverage on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.50.

Phillips Edison & Co, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of shopping centers. It also offers an investment management business providing property management and advisory services. Its portfolio consists of well-occupied, grocery-anchored neighborhood and community shopping centers having a mix of national, regional, and local retailers offering necessity-based goods and services.

