Northern Trust Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. $GPI

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Free Report) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 154,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,920 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Group 1 Automotive were worth $58,839,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GPI. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in Group 1 Automotive during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 60.3% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Group 1 Automotive during the 1st quarter worth $87,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 95.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. 99.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Group 1 Automotive

In related news, Director Steven Mizell sold 525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $417.98, for a total value of $219,439.50. Following the sale, the director directly owned 8 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,343.84. The trade was a 98.50% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel James Mchenry sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $441.71, for a total value of $1,325,130.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 16,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,365,072.54. This represents a 15.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GPI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $463.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Group 1 Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 16th. Guggenheim cut Group 1 Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Group 1 Automotive from $470.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Group 1 Automotive from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Group 1 Automotive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $479.43.

Group 1 Automotive Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of Group 1 Automotive stock opened at $469.69 on Wednesday. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $336.33 and a 52-week high of $490.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $440.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $429.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $11.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.31 by $1.21. Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 2.18%.The business had revenue of $5.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $9.82 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 41 EPS for the current year.

Group 1 Automotive Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. Group 1 Automotive’s payout ratio is currently 5.51%.

Group 1 Automotive Company Profile

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services.

