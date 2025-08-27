Northern Trust Corp Grows Position in Canadian National Railway Company $CNI

Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 20.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 639,541 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 109,232 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.10% of Canadian National Railway worth $62,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 233.3% during the fourth quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,537,000 after buying an additional 17,500 shares during the period. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX purchased a new position in Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $875,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Canadian National Railway by 31.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 718 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Canadian National Railway by 3.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 94,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,185,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Canadian National Railway by 60.6% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,729 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 3,671 shares during the last quarter. 80.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Canadian National Railway Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CNI opened at $96.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $98.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.11. Canadian National Railway Company has a 1-year low of $91.65 and a 1-year high of $121.12. The company has a market cap of $60.29 billion, a PE ratio of 18.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.94.

Canadian National Railway Increases Dividend

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Free Report ) (TSE:CNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.02). Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 21.71% and a net margin of 26.63%.The company had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.84 earnings per share. Canadian National Railway’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway Company will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 8th will be issued a $0.6507 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 8th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is 49.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CNI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Argus upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $106.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.36.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CNI

About Canadian National Railway

(Free Report)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.