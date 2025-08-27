Northern Trust Corp Has $55.89 Million Holdings in Southwest Gas Corporation $SWX

Northern Trust Corp cut its holdings in Southwest Gas Corporation (NYSE:SWX – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 778,407 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 39,616 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Southwest Gas were worth $55,890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 1,055.0% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 144.0% during the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 1,001.8% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 606 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 41.2% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 833 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 78.8% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 869 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. 92.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Southwest Gas alerts:

Southwest Gas Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of Southwest Gas stock opened at $77.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.32. Southwest Gas Corporation has a 12-month low of $64.69 and a 12-month high of $80.54. The company has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Southwest Gas ( NYSE:SWX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.11. Southwest Gas had a return on equity of 6.98% and a net margin of 4.06%.The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. Southwest Gas’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Southwest Gas Corporation will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America upgraded Southwest Gas from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded Southwest Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Southwest Gas to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Southwest Gas from $79.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Southwest Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $82.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.25.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Southwest Gas

About Southwest Gas

(Free Report)

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates through Natural Gas Distribution, Utility Infrastructure Services, and Pipeline and Storage segments. It also provides trenching, installation, and replacement of underground pipes, as well as maintenance services for energy distribution systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southwest Gas Corporation (NYSE:SWX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.