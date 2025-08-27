Northern Trust Corp Has $56.62 Million Stock Position in ONE Gas, Inc. $OGS

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its position in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 748,999 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 28,560 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.25% of ONE Gas worth $56,617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of ONE Gas in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,697,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 60.7% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 821,860 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,914,000 after purchasing an additional 310,460 shares during the period. Aberdeen Group plc increased its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 80.6% in the 1st quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 468,027 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,378,000 after purchasing an additional 208,944 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 512.6% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 188,075 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,217,000 after purchasing an additional 157,375 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 787,029 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $59,492,000 after purchasing an additional 148,003 shares during the period. 88.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on OGS shares. Morgan Stanley set a $71.00 target price on ONE Gas and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded ONE Gas to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Wall Street Zen raised ONE Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on ONE Gas from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price target on ONE Gas from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ONE Gas currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.64.

ONE Gas Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSE OGS opened at $75.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.98, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.31. ONE Gas, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.38 and a 52 week high of $82.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.52.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.53. The business had revenue of $423.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $432.69 million. ONE Gas had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 10.63%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. ONE Gas has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.320-4.420 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ONE Gas Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 18th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.6%. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.96%.

ONE Gas Profile

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution company in the United States. The company provides natural gas distribution services to approximately 2.3 million customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It serves residential, commercial, and transportation customers.

