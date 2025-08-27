Northern Trust Corp Has $57.79 Million Stock Position in MasTec, Inc. $MTZ

Northern Trust Corp cut its stake in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Free Report) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 495,138 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 26,004 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.63% of MasTec worth $57,788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MTZ. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of MasTec by 137.6% in the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 627,670 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $85,451,000 after buying an additional 363,502 shares in the last quarter. Merewether Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of MasTec in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,612,000. Freestone Grove Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of MasTec in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,730,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of MasTec in the 1st quarter worth approximately $21,208,000. Finally, JAT Capital Mgmt LP acquired a new position in shares of MasTec in the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,663,000. 78.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MasTec Stock Up 3.1%

Shares of MTZ opened at $182.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.02 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $175.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.71. MasTec, Inc. has a 52 week low of $96.01 and a 52 week high of $194.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MasTec ( NYSE:MTZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The construction company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. MasTec had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 2.04%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. MasTec has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 2.280-2.280 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 6.230-6.440 EPS. On average, analysts predict that MasTec, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

MTZ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wall Street Zen raised MasTec from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Truist Financial set a $209.00 target price on MasTec in a report on Monday, August 4th. TD Cowen increased their target price on MasTec from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price target (up from $145.00) on shares of MasTec in a report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on MasTec from $134.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.12.

Insider Activity

In other MasTec news, COO Robert E. Apple sold 10,000 shares of MasTec stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $1,750,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 194,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,993,575. This trade represents a 4.90% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Cardenas Alberto De sold 10,000 shares of MasTec stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.69, for a total value of $1,806,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 101,349 shares in the company, valued at $18,312,750.81. This represents a 8.98% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

About MasTec

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other.

Featured Stories

