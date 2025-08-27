Northern Trust Corp Increases Stock Position in AGNC Investment Corp. $AGNC

Northern Trust Corp increased its position in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,393,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,489 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.63% of AGNC Investment worth $61,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of AGNC Investment in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of AGNC Investment in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 326.3% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,519 shares during the period. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of AGNC Investment in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new position in shares of AGNC Investment in the first quarter valued at $38,000. 38.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AGNC Investment alerts:

AGNC Investment Trading Down 0.2%

AGNC Investment stock opened at $9.80 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.46 and its 200-day moving average is $9.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 1 year low of $7.85 and a 1 year high of $10.85. The company has a market cap of $10.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.82 and a beta of 1.28.

AGNC Investment Announces Dividend

AGNC Investment ( NASDAQ:AGNC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.04). AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 19.32% and a net margin of 11.50%.The business had revenue of $830.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 423.53%.

Insider Transactions at AGNC Investment

In related news, Director John D. Fisk sold 20,278 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.65, for a total value of $195,682.70. Following the sale, the director owned 112,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,087,410.25. This trade represents a 15.25% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul E. Mullings sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.61, for a total transaction of $105,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 128,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,234,990.71. This trade represents a 7.88% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on AGNC. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AGNC Investment in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.58.

Get Our Latest Analysis on AGNC

About AGNC Investment

(Free Report)

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AGNC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGNC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.