Northern Trust Corp Raises Stock Holdings in Universal Display Corporation $OLED

Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 418,437 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $58,364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in OLED. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Display in the first quarter valued at $72,327,000. FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Display in the first quarter valued at $41,147,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Display in the fourth quarter valued at $38,981,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Universal Display by 64.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 466,612 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $65,083,000 after acquiring an additional 182,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Universal Display by 41.5% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 551,673 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $80,674,000 after acquiring an additional 161,782 shares in the last quarter. 78.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on OLED shares. Zacks Research downgraded Universal Display from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Universal Display in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Universal Display from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $190.43.

NASDAQ OLED opened at $143.55 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $149.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $144.38. Universal Display Corporation has a twelve month low of $103.70 and a twelve month high of $215.90. The company has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a PE ratio of 28.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.47.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.23. Universal Display had a return on equity of 15.82% and a net margin of 36.95%.The firm had revenue of $171.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Universal Display has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts predict that Universal Display Corporation will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.16%.

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers PHOLED technologies and materials for displays and lighting products under the UniversalPHOLED brand.

