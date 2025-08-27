Northern Trust Corp Reduces Holdings in Lloyds Banking Group PLC $LYG

Northern Trust Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group PLC (NYSE:LYG – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,487,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 116,687 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.10% of Lloyds Banking Group worth $59,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Focus Partners Wealth purchased a new position in Lloyds Banking Group during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in Lloyds Banking Group during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Earned Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Rainey & Randall Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. 2.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lloyds Banking Group Stock Performance

Shares of LYG opened at $4.56 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market cap of $68.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.39, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.97. Lloyds Banking Group PLC has a 12-month low of $2.56 and a 12-month high of $4.62.

Lloyds Banking Group Cuts Dividend

Lloyds Banking Group ( NYSE:LYG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.86 billion. Lloyds Banking Group had a net margin of 17.51% and a return on equity of 9.28%. As a group, research analysts predict that Lloyds Banking Group PLC will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 4th will be given a dividend of $0.0655 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 4th. This represents a yield of 370.0%. Lloyds Banking Group’s payout ratio is presently 30.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LYG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance, Pensions and Investments. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal customers.

