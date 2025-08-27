Northern Trust Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in Onto Innovation Inc. $ONTO

Northern Trust Corp reduced its stake in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 471,540 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 7,938 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.97% of Onto Innovation worth $57,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Onto Innovation by 48.4% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,291,415 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $156,700,000 after purchasing an additional 421,165 shares during the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Onto Innovation by 0.5% in the first quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 1,015,323 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $123,199,000 after purchasing an additional 4,632 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Onto Innovation by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 485,408 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $80,903,000 after purchasing an additional 117,798 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Onto Innovation by 80.9% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 412,720 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $68,786,000 after purchasing an additional 184,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Onto Innovation by 2.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 349,925 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,460,000 after purchasing an additional 8,539 shares during the last quarter. 98.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ONTO opened at $109.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $100.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.34. Onto Innovation Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.88 and a 1-year high of $228.42. The company has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of 27.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.44.

Onto Innovation ( NYSE:ONTO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.02). Onto Innovation had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 19.29%.The company had revenue of $253.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. Onto Innovation’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Onto Innovation has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.750-0.950 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ONTO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Onto Innovation from $230.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Onto Innovation from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 9th. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Onto Innovation from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Onto Innovation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $110.00 target price on shares of Onto Innovation and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.86.

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs optical metrology. The company offers lithography systems and process control analytical software. It also offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for optical metrology, macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

