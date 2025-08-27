Northern Trust Corp Sells 24,551 Shares of Churchill Downs, Incorporated $CHDN

Northern Trust Corp reduced its stake in Churchill Downs, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Free Report) by 4.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 565,159 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,551 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Churchill Downs were worth $62,772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CHDN. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Churchill Downs by 28,864.9% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 512,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,879,000 after acquiring an additional 510,331 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Churchill Downs by 97.9% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 431,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,578,000 after purchasing an additional 213,311 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Churchill Downs by 57.1% during the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 533,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,185,000 after purchasing an additional 193,677 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Churchill Downs during the 1st quarter valued at about $19,267,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Churchill Downs by 444.9% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 185,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,651,000 after purchasing an additional 151,805 shares during the period. 82.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Churchill Downs alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CHDN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Churchill Downs from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Churchill Downs from $144.00 to $138.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Macquarie raised their target price on shares of Churchill Downs from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Churchill Downs from $127.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Churchill Downs from $134.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.50.

Churchill Downs Stock Up 0.6%

NASDAQ:CHDN opened at $103.83 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.74, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. Churchill Downs, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $85.58 and a fifty-two week high of $150.21.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $934.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $924.36 million. Churchill Downs had a net margin of 15.22% and a return on equity of 41.46%. Churchill Downs’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.89 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Churchill Downs, Incorporated will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Churchill Downs Company Profile

(Free Report)

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming. The company operates pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; retail sports books; casino gaming; and Terre Haute Casino Resort.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHDN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Churchill Downs, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Churchill Downs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Churchill Downs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.