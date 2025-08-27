Northern Trust Corp Sells 55,577 Shares of Diageo plc $DEO

Northern Trust Corp reduced its stake in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 594,192 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,577 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Diageo were worth $62,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Diageo by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Diageo by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its position in Diageo by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 7,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC lifted its position in Diageo by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 3,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Diageo by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 8.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Diageo Price Performance
Diageo stock opened at $111.24 on Wednesday. Diageo plc has a 52 week low of $96.45 and a 52 week high of $142.73. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $105.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market cap of $61.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.24, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.53.
Diageo Increases Dividend
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
DEO has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.00.
Diageo Profile
Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavored malt beverages. It also provides Chinese, Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as flavored malt beverages, ready to drink, and non-alcoholic products.
