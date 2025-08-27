Northern Trust Corp Sells 66,415 Shares of NewJersey Resources Corporation $NJR

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of NewJersey Resources Corporation (NYSE:NJR – Free Report) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,283,943 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 66,415 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.28% of NewJersey Resources worth $62,990,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NJR. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of NewJersey Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $611,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of NewJersey Resources by 91.7% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 3,667 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of NewJersey Resources by 192.4% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 52,804 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,463,000 after buying an additional 34,745 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of NewJersey Resources by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 71,402 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,331,000 after buying an additional 6,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of NewJersey Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $226,000. 70.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NJR shares. Mizuho cut their price target on NewJersey Resources from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on NewJersey Resources from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price (up from $49.00) on shares of NewJersey Resources in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Wall Street Zen raised NewJersey Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on NewJersey Resources from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.43.

In related news, COO Patrick J. Migliaccio sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.22, for a total value of $66,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 35,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,578,211.80. This represents a 4.03% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NJR opened at $46.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.00 and its 200-day moving average is $46.93. NewJersey Resources Corporation has a twelve month low of $43.80 and a twelve month high of $51.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

NewJersey Resources (NYSE:NJR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $298.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.05 million. NewJersey Resources had a return on equity of 17.08% and a net margin of 19.64%.NewJersey Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that NewJersey Resources Corporation will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, distributes natural gas. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated natural gas utility services to approximately 576,000 customers in Burlington, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, and Sussex counties in New Jersey; provides capacity and storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

