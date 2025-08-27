Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS) Given Consensus Rating of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Shares of Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Reduce” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $117.0833.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NTRS. Wolfe Research raised shares of Northern Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $108.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Northern Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $89.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd.

Northern Trust Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NTRS opened at $131.87 on Friday. Northern Trust has a fifty-two week low of $81.62 and a fifty-two week high of $133.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $126.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.02. The company has a market cap of $25.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The asset manager reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.05. Northern Trust had a net margin of 11.75% and a return on equity of 14.06%. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.34 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Northern Trust will post 8.27 EPS for the current year.

Northern Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This is a positive change from Northern Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is presently 35.25%.

Insider Transactions at Northern Trust

In other news, Director Robert Edward Jr. Moritz purchased 256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $126.34 per share, with a total value of $32,343.04. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 2,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,008.50. This represents a 11.28% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Northern Trust

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Northern Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Colonial Trust Co SC increased its stake in Northern Trust by 6,400.0% during the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 260 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its stake in Northern Trust by 5,340.0% during the 1st quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 272 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Northern Trust by 5,225.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 213 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC grew its holdings in Northern Trust by 87.4% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 208 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

