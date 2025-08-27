Norwood Financial Corp. $NWFL Shares Bought by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Norwood Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:NWFL – Free Report) by 2.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 630,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,815 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned about 0.07% of Norwood Financial worth $15,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Norwood Financial by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Norwood Financial by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Norwood Financial by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 2,628 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Norwood Financial by 48.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 2,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Norwood Financial by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 106,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,905,000 after acquiring an additional 3,017 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NWFL opened at $26.21 on Wednesday. Norwood Financial Corp. has a 1-year low of $21.25 and a 1-year high of $34.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $242.70 million, a PE ratio of 109.21 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.03.

Norwood Financial ( NASDAQ:NWFL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.03. Norwood Financial had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 8.86%. The business had revenue of $21.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.16 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Norwood Financial Corp. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 15th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.7%. Norwood Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 516.67%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NWFL. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.50 price objective on shares of Norwood Financial in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Norwood Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Norwood Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.50.

Norwood Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Wayne Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing transaction accounts, and statement savings and money market accounts, as well as certificate of deposits.

