NOV Inc. $NOV Shares Sold by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC lowered its stake in shares of NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Free Report) by 53.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 225,339 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 262,960 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.06% of NOV worth $3,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of NOV during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of NOV during the first quarter valued at $36,000. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of NOV during the first quarter valued at $42,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in shares of NOV by 66.7% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 3,895 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of NOV by 172.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,320 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 2,737 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Get NOV alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on NOV shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on NOV from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered NOV from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Susquehanna set a $17.00 price target on NOV and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on NOV from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on NOV from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.56.

NOV Stock Performance

NYSE NOV opened at $12.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.32. NOV Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.84 and a 1-year high of $18.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.27.

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 28th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. NOV had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 7.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. NOV has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts predict that NOV Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

NOV Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 12th. NOV’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.59%.

NOV Profile

(Free Report)

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Equipment, and Energy Products and Services. The company provides solids control and waste management equipment and services, managed pressure drilling, drilling fluids, premium drillpipe, wired pipe, drilling optimization services, tubular inspection and coating services, instrumentation, downhole tools, and drill bits.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NOV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NOV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.