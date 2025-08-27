Novavax, Inc. $NVAX Stock Position Reduced by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P cut its stake in shares of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX – Free Report) by 9.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,409 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,700 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Novavax were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVAX. Sanofi purchased a new position in Novavax during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,319,000. Deep Track Capital LP purchased a new position in Novavax during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,080,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in Novavax by 289.0% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 556,832 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,477,000 after purchasing an additional 413,676 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Novavax during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,517,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in Novavax during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,761,000. 53.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Novavax alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Novavax in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Novavax in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. They set a “sell” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $7.00 price objective (down previously from $9.00) on shares of Novavax in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Novavax from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.57.

Novavax Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of Novavax stock opened at $7.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.29, a PEG ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.18. Novavax, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.01 and a 12-month high of $15.22.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $239.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.19 million. Novavax had a negative return on equity of 142.33% and a net margin of 39.20%.The company’s revenue was down 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Novavax, Inc. will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

About Novavax

(Free Report)

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, that promotes improved health by discovering, developing, and commercializing vaccines to protect against serious infectious diseases. It offers vaccine platform that combines a recombinant protein approach, nanoparticle technology, and its patented Matrix-M adjuvant to enhance the immune response.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Novavax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novavax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.