NRG Energy, Inc. $NRG Shares Sold by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD cut its position in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 674,893 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,001 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 0.33% of NRG Energy worth $64,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new stake in NRG Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in NRG Energy during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in NRG Energy during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in NRG Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in NRG Energy by 44.0% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 655 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 97.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $197.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $138.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $113.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Melius assumed coverage on shares of NRG Energy in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $308.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.92.

NRG Energy Stock Performance

NRG opened at $146.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.99, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $154.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.89. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.13 and a 1 year high of $175.96. The stock has a market cap of $28.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.14.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.63 billion. NRG Energy had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 88.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current year.

NRG Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 1st were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 1st. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is presently 79.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Kevin Howell sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.50, for a total value of $7,725,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 55,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,563,471.50. The trade was a 47.43% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

NRG Energy Company Profile

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and home services company in the United States and Canada. It operates through Texas; East; West/Services/Other; Vivint Smart Home; and Corporate Activities segments. The company produces and sells electricity generated using coal, oil, solar, and battery storage; natural gas; and a cloud-based home platform, including hardware, software, sales, installation, customer service, technical support, and professional monitoring solutions.

