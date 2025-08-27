Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF $NUBD Shares Sold by Flow Traders U.S. LLC

Flow Traders U.S. LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUBD – Free Report) by 74.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,698 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,637 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s holdings in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 18,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 32,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the period. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 10.6% during the first quarter. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 10,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 71,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the period.

Get Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1%

NUBD opened at $22.27 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.12 and its 200-day moving average is $22.03. Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $21.48 and a 52-week high of $22.88.

Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

The Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NUBD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US investment-grade bonds selected for exhibiting certain environmental, social, and governance criteria. NUBD was launched on Sep 29, 2017 and is managed by Nuveen.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUBD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.