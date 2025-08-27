Nuveen LLC Invests $4.20 Million in ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. $ARR

Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 245,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $4,197,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $143,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 56.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 3,194 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in ARMOUR Residential REIT during the 4th quarter worth $190,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in ARMOUR Residential REIT during the 1st quarter worth $181,000. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in ARMOUR Residential REIT during the 1st quarter worth $182,000. Institutional investors own 54.17% of the company’s stock.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT stock opened at $15.15 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.70. ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.18 and a fifty-two week high of $21.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.10 and a beta of 1.38.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Announces Dividend

ARMOUR Residential REIT ( NYSE:ARR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.04). ARMOUR Residential REIT had a positive return on equity of 15.89% and a negative net margin of 4.55%.The business had revenue of $84.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.77 million. Analysts anticipate that ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a aug 25 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1,720.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. ARMOUR Residential REIT’s payout ratio is presently -1,200.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target (up previously from $14.00) on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Profile

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (MBS) in the United States. Its securities portfolio primarily consists of the United States Government-sponsored entity's (GSE) and the Government National Mortgage Administration's issued or guaranteed securities backed by fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate, and adjustable-rate home loans; and unsecured notes and bonds issued by the GSE and the United States treasuries, as well as money market instruments.

