NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA Position Trimmed by Abbot Financial Management Inc.

Abbot Financial Management Inc. lessened its holdings in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 2.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 76,169 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 2,250 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises about 4.3% of Abbot Financial Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Abbot Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $8,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,004,376,608 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $134,877,735,000 after buying an additional 6,665,252 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 555,548,278 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $74,439,273,000 after buying an additional 9,468,786 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 411,328,951 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $55,237,367,000 after buying an additional 3,721,331 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,515,504,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 266,454,194 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $35,782,134,000 after purchasing an additional 36,266,817 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In related news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 168,195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.64, for a total transaction of $25,673,284.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 4,018,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $613,391,014.08. This trade represents a 4.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.80, for a total transaction of $142,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 26,671,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,808,670,208. The trade was a 3.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,912,440 shares of company stock valued at $902,886,782. Insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NVDA. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $240.00 target price (up previously from $200.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Monday, August 18th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $192.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-two have assigned a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $194.31.

Read Our Latest Report on NVDA

NVIDIA Stock Up 1.1%

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $181.77 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.44 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.64, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 2.14. NVIDIA Corporation has a one year low of $86.62 and a one year high of $184.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $168.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.96.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $44.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.09 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 51.69% and a return on equity of 105.09%. The business’s revenue was up 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.