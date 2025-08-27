Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPINL) Stock Price Up 3.5% – Should You Buy?

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPINL – Get Free Report) shares traded up 3.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $6.86 and last traded at $6.78. 23,675 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 21% from the average session volume of 19,579 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.55.

Office Properties Income Trust Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.74.

Office Properties Income Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a $0.3984 dividend. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 23.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th.

Office Properties Income Trust Company Profile

OPI is a national REIT focused on owning and leasing high quality office and mixed-use properties in select growth-oriented U.S. markets. As of December 31, 2023, approximately 64% of OPI’s revenues were from investment grade rated tenants. OPI owned 152 properties as of December 31, 2023, with approximately 20.5 million square feet located in 30 states and Washington, DC In 2023, OPI was named as an Energy Star® Partner of the Year for the sixth consecutive year.

