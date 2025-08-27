Open Text Corporation $OTEX Shares Acquired by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Open Text Corporation (NASDAQ:OTEX – Free Report) (TSE:OTC) by 25.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 375,844 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 76,865 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Open Text were worth $9,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Open Text by 16.3% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 54,157 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after buying an additional 7,605 shares during the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Open Text by 3,434.8% during the 1st quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 15,765 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 15,319 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Open Text during the 1st quarter worth $4,672,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Open Text during the 1st quarter worth $442,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Open Text by 63.8% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 27,839 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $703,000 after acquiring an additional 10,844 shares during the period. 70.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on OTEX. Barclays reiterated a “positive” rating on shares of Open Text in a report on Friday, August 8th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Open Text from $29.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “negative” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Open Text from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Open Text from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, CIBC reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Open Text in a report on Monday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Open Text has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.60.

Open Text Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of NASDAQ:OTEX opened at $32.23 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The company has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.53 and a beta of 1.12. Open Text Corporation has a 12-month low of $22.79 and a 12-month high of $34.20.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Free Report) (TSE:OTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The software maker reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Open Text had a return on equity of 22.52% and a net margin of 8.43%.The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Open Text Corporation will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

Open Text Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.4%. This is an increase from Open Text’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

Open Text Company Profile

Open Text Corporation provides information management software and solutions. The company offers content services, which includes content collaboration and intelligent capture to records management, collaboration, e-signatures, and archiving; and operates experience cloud platform that provides customer experience and web content management, digital asset management, customer analytics, AI and insights, e-discovery, digital fax, omnichannel communications, secure messaging, and voice of customer, as well as customer journey, testing, and segmentation.

