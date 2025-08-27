Pampa Energia S.A. $PAM Holdings Boosted by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in Pampa Energia S.A. (NYSE:PAM – Free Report) by 16.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,549 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,088 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Pampa Energia were worth $2,754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Pampa Energia by 58.7% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 508,375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,706,000 after purchasing an additional 188,114 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Pampa Energia by 7,143.8% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 178,486 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,779,000 after purchasing an additional 176,022 shares during the period. TT International Asset Management LTD increased its stake in shares of Pampa Energia by 9.4% in the first quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD now owns 1,319,537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $101,868,000 after purchasing an additional 112,934 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Pampa Energia in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,556,000. Finally, Brevan Howard Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Pampa Energia by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP now owns 258,348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $22,786,000 after purchasing an additional 54,923 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

Pampa Energia stock opened at $67.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.70. The firm has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.15. Pampa Energia S.A. has a 1 year low of $50.47 and a 1 year high of $97.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $72.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.36.

Pampa Energia ( NYSE:PAM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.35 by ($1.65). The business had revenue of $486.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $632.05 million. Pampa Energia had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 23.73%. On average, research analysts predict that Pampa Energia S.A. will post 9.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PAM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Pampa Energia from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Pampa Energia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Pampa Energia from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.83.

Pampa Energía SA operates as an integrated power company in Argentina. The company operates through Electricity Generation, Oil and Gas, Petrochemicals, and Holding and Other Business segments. It generates electricity through thermal plants, hydroelectric plants, and wind farms with a 5,332 megawatt (MW) installed capacity.

