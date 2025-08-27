Pensana (LON:PRE) Shares Up 1.2% – Should You Buy?

Shares of Pensana Plc (LON:PRE – Get Free Report) shot up 1.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 86.72 ($1.17) and last traded at GBX 85.80 ($1.16). 771,579 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 19% from the average session volume of 951,241 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 84.80 ($1.14).

Pensana Trading Up 1.4%

The stock has a market capitalization of £321.57 million, a P/E ratio of -65.42 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 73.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 45.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.17, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 0.15.

Building the world’s first sustainable magnet metal supply chain to meet the burgeoning demand from EVs and Offshore Wind

