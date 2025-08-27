Penske Automotive Group, Inc. $PAG Shares Bought by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P grew its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Free Report) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,750 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Penske Automotive Group were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. EntryPoint Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 35.0% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 3,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 176.0% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 20,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,904,000 after purchasing an additional 12,980 shares in the last quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group during the first quarter worth about $4,602,000. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 353.0% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 7.0% during the first quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 863,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,331,000 after purchasing an additional 56,669 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Roger S. Penske sold 77,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.37, for a total value of $12,483,099.09. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 140,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,598,577.54. This represents a 35.58% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Shane M. Spradlin sold 3,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.10, for a total transaction of $527,701.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 36,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,040,999.20. The trade was a 8.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 84,748 shares of company stock worth $13,748,660. Company insiders own 52.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Penske Automotive Group stock opened at $187.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.39 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $176.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $165.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.90. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $134.05 and a 1 year high of $189.26.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.56 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $7.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.98 billion. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.61 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 13.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Penske Automotive Group declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, May 14th that allows the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 2.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a $1.32 dividend. This is a boost from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.26. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.74%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Penske Automotive Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $155.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Citigroup raised their target price on Penske Automotive Group from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Penske Automotive Group from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Penske Automotive Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Penske Automotive Group from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.00.

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

