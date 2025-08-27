Predator Oil & Gas (LON:PRD) Stock Price Up 1% – Time to Buy?

Shares of Predator Oil & Gas Holdings Plc (LON:PRD – Get Free Report) rose 1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 3.50 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 3.33 ($0.04). Approximately 410,173 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 3,742,064 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.30 ($0.04).

Predator Oil & Gas Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of £22.12 million, a P/E ratio of -3.90 and a beta of 2.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 3.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 3.58.

About Predator Oil & Gas

Predator Oil & Gas Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, appraisal, and development of oil and gas assets in Africa, Europe, and the Caribbean. It owns a diversified portfolio of oil and gas interests comprising CO2 enhanced Oil Recovery project in Trinidad; 2 gas exploration and appraisal project in offshore Ireland; and gas exploration project in onshore Morocco.

