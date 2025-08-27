Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Acquires 2,057 Shares of Federal Signal Corporation $FSS

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Federal Signal Corporation (NYSE:FSS – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 718,214 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,057 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 1.18% of Federal Signal worth $52,826,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Federal Signal in the first quarter worth about $876,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 29.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,069 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 2,267 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 21.1% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,641 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,724 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 78.4% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 421 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 66.1% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,067 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $814,000 after purchasing an additional 4,405 shares during the last quarter. 92.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Federal Signal Stock Performance

Federal Signal stock opened at $127.38 on Wednesday. Federal Signal Corporation has a twelve month low of $66.47 and a twelve month high of $130.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.48, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $114.94 and its 200 day moving average is $95.79.

Federal Signal Announces Dividend

Federal Signal ( NYSE:FSS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 18.91% and a net margin of 11.22%.The business had revenue of $564.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $537.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Federal Signal has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.920-4.100 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Federal Signal Corporation will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.60%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on FSS. CJS Securities reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Federal Signal in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. DA Davidson upped their target price on Federal Signal from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Raymond James Financial increased their target price on Federal Signal from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Wall Street Zen upgraded Federal Signal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Federal Signal in a research note on Friday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Federal Signal currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.00.

Federal Signal Company Profile

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

