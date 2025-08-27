Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Acquires 904 Shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. $LOPE

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Free Report) by 0.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 301,827 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Grand Canyon Education were worth $52,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Grand Canyon Education during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in Grand Canyon Education by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in Grand Canyon Education by 107.8% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new position in Grand Canyon Education in the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Bayforest Capital Ltd bought a new position in Grand Canyon Education in the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. 94.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Grand Canyon Education alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LOPE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Grand Canyon Education from $222.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Grand Canyon Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Grand Canyon Education has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.67.

Grand Canyon Education Stock Up 0.4%

NASDAQ:LOPE opened at $203.88 on Wednesday. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a 12-month low of $130.69 and a 12-month high of $207.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $183.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $181.95.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $247.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.90 million. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 31.50% and a net margin of 22.15%.The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 8.81 earnings per share for the current year.

About Grand Canyon Education

(Free Report)

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. It offers technology services, including learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services, such as program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support services comprising admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Grand Canyon Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grand Canyon Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.