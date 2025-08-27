Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Boosts Stock Holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. $FIS

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 0.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 776,942 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,159 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $58,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,712,794 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $800,032,000 after acquiring an additional 419,199 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,126,213 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $755,928,000 after acquiring an additional 31,626 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,304,011 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $694,824,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730,878 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,925,824 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $559,399,000 after acquiring an additional 982,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,203,963 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $463,312,000 after acquiring an additional 246,558 shares during the last quarter. 96.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FIS. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $92.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.63.

Fidelity National Information Services Trading Down 1.5%

Shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock opened at $69.99 on Wednesday. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.51 and a 52-week high of $91.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 388.85 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 18.73% and a net margin of 1.09%.The business had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Fidelity National Information Services has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.460-1.500 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 5.720-5.800 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.74 EPS for the current year.

Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 888.89%.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

