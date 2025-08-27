Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Boosts Stock Position in Payoneer Global Inc. $PAYO

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO – Free Report) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,970,295 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 260,306 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 2.49% of Payoneer Global worth $65,574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PAYO. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Payoneer Global in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Payoneer Global in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in shares of Payoneer Global in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Payoneer Global by 420.6% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 5,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 4,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Payoneer Global by 47,800.0% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 6,214 shares in the last quarter. 82.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Payoneer Global

In other news, Director Susanna Morgan sold 16,180 shares of Payoneer Global stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.77, for a total transaction of $109,538.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 80,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $547,706.54. This trade represents a 16.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PAYO shares. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Payoneer Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target (down from $13.00) on shares of Payoneer Global in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Payoneer Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Payoneer Global from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Payoneer Global in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.06.

Payoneer Global Trading Down 0.3%

NASDAQ:PAYO opened at $6.76 on Wednesday. Payoneer Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.71 and a twelve month high of $11.29. The company has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.21.

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). Payoneer Global had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 9.81%.The business had revenue of $260.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Payoneer Global Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Payoneer Global

Payoneer Global Inc operates as a financial technology company. It operates a payment infrastructure platform that provides customers with a one-stop, global, multi-currency account to serve their accounts receivable and accounts payable needs. The company delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, physical and virtual MasterCard cards, working capital, risk management, and other services.

Featured Stories

