Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Buys 15,125 Shares of The Kroger Co. $KR

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 965,081 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,125 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Kroger were worth $65,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Kroger by 1.7% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 12,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in Kroger by 3.7% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 6,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Kroger by 8.8% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 307,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,834,000 after purchasing an additional 24,849 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Kroger by 4.0% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kroger by 67.2% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KR stock opened at $69.06 on Wednesday. The Kroger Co. has a twelve month low of $50.69 and a twelve month high of $74.90. The company has a market cap of $45.64 billion, a PE ratio of 18.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, June 20th. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.04. Kroger had a return on equity of 34.71% and a net margin of 1.89%.The business had revenue of $45.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.35 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Kroger has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.600-4.800 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. This is a positive change from Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.15%.

KR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen lowered Kroger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Barclays initiated coverage on Kroger in a research note on Monday, July 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Melius Research upgraded Kroger from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Kroger from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Kroger from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kroger currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.58.

In other Kroger news, EVP Mary Ellen Adcock sold 34,250 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.16, for a total transaction of $2,437,230.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 184,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,127,098.68. The trade was a 15.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Gabriel Arreaga sold 37,960 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.44, for a total value of $2,749,822.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 75,218 shares in the company, valued at $5,448,791.92. The trade was a 33.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 198,948 shares of company stock valued at $14,422,926. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

