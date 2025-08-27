Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Buys 6,104 Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. $WEC

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 504,184 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,104 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $54,947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hughes Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in WEC Energy Group by 252.6% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 342 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Creekmur Asset Management LLC grew its stake in WEC Energy Group by 2,420.0% during the first quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 378 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Consulting LLC grew its stake in WEC Energy Group by 138.6% during the first quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 544 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at WEC Energy Group

In related news, EVP Daniel Krueger sold 5,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.14, for a total transaction of $659,060.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 6,606 shares in the company, valued at $734,190.84. This trade represents a 47.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Molly A. Mulroy sold 4,030 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.33, for a total value of $444,629.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 5,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $643,113.57. This trade represents a 40.88% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,448 shares of company stock worth $7,581,132 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group Stock Performance

Shares of WEC opened at $107.17 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $107.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.47. The firm has a market cap of $34.49 billion, a PE ratio of 20.53, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.40. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $91.89 and a 1 year high of $111.90.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 17.87%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. WEC Energy Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.170-5.270 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.

WEC Energy Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.8925 per share. This represents a $3.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 14th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.39%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WEC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $106.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Scotiabank set a $115.00 target price on WEC Energy Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on WEC Energy Group from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Wall Street Zen lowered WEC Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on WEC Energy Group from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WEC Energy Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.40.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. It operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, and Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure segments.

