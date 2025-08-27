Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Decreases Stake in Lamar Advertising Company $LAMR

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD reduced its holdings in Lamar Advertising Company (NASDAQ:LAMR – Free Report) by 11.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 537,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 72,507 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 0.53% of Lamar Advertising worth $61,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Lamar Advertising during the first quarter worth about $28,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Lamar Advertising by 26,900.0% during the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its stake in Lamar Advertising by 346.0% during the first quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Lamar Advertising by 33.9% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new position in Lamar Advertising during the first quarter worth about $60,000. 93.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lamar Advertising Price Performance

Lamar Advertising stock opened at $125.29 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.08. The company has a market capitalization of $12.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.14 and a beta of 1.36. Lamar Advertising Company has a 1 year low of $99.84 and a 1 year high of $139.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Lamar Advertising ( NASDAQ:LAMR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $579.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $580.72 million. Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 19.72% and a return on equity of 41.85%. Lamar Advertising has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.090-6.11 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lamar Advertising Company will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current year.

LAMR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Lamar Advertising from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Lamar Advertising from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Lamar Advertising from $122.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Lamar Advertising from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $114.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.20.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Jay Lecoryelle Johnson sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.28, for a total value of $2,734,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 14.99% of the company’s stock.

About Lamar Advertising

Lamar Advertising Company operates as an outdoor advertising company in the United States and Canada. The company owns and operates billboards, logo signs, and transit advertising displays, as well as rents space for advertising on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals.

