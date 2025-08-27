Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Decreases Stock Holdings in Disc Medicine, Inc. $IRON

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD cut its position in Disc Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRON – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,358,254 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,383 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Disc Medicine were worth $67,425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Disc Medicine by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 787 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Disc Medicine by 47.6% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Disc Medicine by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Disc Medicine by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the period. Finally, GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new position in shares of Disc Medicine during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 83.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IRON opened at $59.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.37 and a beta of 0.77. Disc Medicine, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.82 and a 52-week high of $68.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $57.21 and a 200 day moving average of $51.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 32.11 and a current ratio of 32.11.

Disc Medicine ( NASDAQ:IRON Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($1.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.41). On average, research analysts expect that Disc Medicine, Inc. will post -4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Disc Medicine from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $118.00 price target on shares of Disc Medicine in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Disc Medicine in a report on Monday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. Raymond James Financial assumed coverage on Disc Medicine in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Disc Medicine in a report on Monday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and ten have given a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Disc Medicine presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.30.

In other news, Director Kevin Bitterman sold 29,837 shares of Disc Medicine stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.97, for a total value of $1,819,161.89. Following the transaction, the director owned 647,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,447,711.94. The trade was a 4.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider William Jacob Savage sold 2,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $149,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 56,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,836,250. This represents a 5.02% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 135,909 shares of company stock worth $8,006,371 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.64% of the company’s stock.

Disc Medicine, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from serious hematologic diseases in the United States. The company has assembled a portfolio of clinical and preclinical product candidates that aim to modify fundamental biological pathways associated with the formation and function of red blood cells, primarily heme biosynthesis and iron homeostasis.

