Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Decreases Stock Holdings in Exelixis, Inc. $EXEL

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD decreased its holdings in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Free Report) by 8.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,618,518 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 148,323 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.59% of Exelixis worth $59,757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Exelixis by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,457 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 1,328 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in Exelixis by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,358 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Exelixis by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 248,073 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,159,000 after acquiring an additional 47,845 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Exelixis in the 1st quarter worth approximately $233,000. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Exelixis in the 1st quarter worth approximately $457,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

Exelixis Stock Up 1.2%

Shares of EXEL opened at $38.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.39. The company has a market capitalization of $10.32 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.29. Exelixis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.12 and a 52-week high of $49.62.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Exelixis ( NASDAQ:EXEL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $568.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $574.36 million. Exelixis had a return on equity of 27.47% and a net margin of 27.01%.Exelixis’s revenue was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. Exelixis has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Exelixis, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on EXEL. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Exelixis from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Barclays increased their target price on Exelixis from $29.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Exelixis from $56.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Benchmark reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.06.

Insider Activity

In other Exelixis news, Director Sue Gail Eckhardt sold 18,838 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.74, for a total value of $805,136.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 21,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $913,781.20. The trade was a 46.84% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jack L. Wyszomierski sold 7,535 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.09, for a total value of $324,683.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 358,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,464,225.38. The trade was a 2.06% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

Exelixis Profile

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines for difficult-to-treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

