Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Grows Holdings in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. $SKWD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKWD – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,094,018 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 45,464 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 2.71% of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group worth $57,896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the period. Moran Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the period. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its holdings in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 42,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,253,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.83% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Skyward Specialty Insurance Group news, CFO Mark W. Haushill sold 52,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.76, for a total value of $3,099,472.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 133,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,852,040.04. This trade represents a 28.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on SKWD. Citigroup reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $69.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.88.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Stock Performance

Shares of SKWD stock opened at $48.77 on Wednesday. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.79 and a 52-week high of $65.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.34 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $52.50 and a 200-day moving average of $53.98.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $319.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.64 million. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 16.40%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Profile

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites commercial property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers general liability, excess liability, professional liability, commercial auto, group accident and health, property, surety, and workers' compensation insurance products.

