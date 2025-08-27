Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Grows Stock Holdings in Iridium Communications Inc $IRDM

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Iridium Communications Inc (NASDAQ:IRDM – Free Report) by 13.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,945,852 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 234,813 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 1.80% of Iridium Communications worth $53,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRDM. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Iridium Communications by 95.1% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,891,677 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $133,641,000 after acquiring an additional 2,383,962 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 37.6% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 3,893,145 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064,093 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 37.5% in the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,889,045 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061,465 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications in the first quarter valued at about $15,763,000. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its position in Iridium Communications by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,088,053 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,595,000 after buying an additional 567,164 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IRDM stock opened at $24.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.33. Iridium Communications Inc has a twelve month low of $19.91 and a twelve month high of $35.85. The company has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.94, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82.

Iridium Communications ( NASDAQ:IRDM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $216.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.73 million. Iridium Communications had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 20.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Iridium Communications Inc will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. This is an increase from Iridium Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Iridium Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.57%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on IRDM shares. Raymond James Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target (down previously from $47.00) on shares of Iridium Communications in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Iridium Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Iridium Communications from $38.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Iridium Communications from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Iridium Communications in a research report on Monday, May 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.33.

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and products to businesses, the United States and international governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

