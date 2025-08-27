Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $51.18 Million Stock Position in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. $DKS

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) by 14.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 253,907 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after buying an additional 31,325 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $51,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DKS. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,483 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $1,255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 126.6% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 19,918 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $4,558,000 after acquiring an additional 11,127 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC acquired a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the fourth quarter worth approximately $209,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,920,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 325,084 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $74,392,000 after acquiring an additional 70,899 shares during the period. 89.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DKS. Gordon Haskett raised DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Truist Financial set a $230.00 price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Barclays boosted their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $217.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $230.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $216.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DICK’S Sporting Goods currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $223.33.

In related news, Director Robert W. Eddy purchased 1,280 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $194.99 per share, with a total value of $249,587.20. Following the transaction, the director owned 6,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,179,299.52. This represents a 26.85% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lauren R. Hobart sold 40,166 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.58, for a total value of $8,217,160.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 299,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,371,954.20. The trade was a 11.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,200 shares of company stock worth $14,462,923 in the last three months. 32.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE DKS opened at $226.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $18.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.07. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $166.37 and a 52 week high of $254.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $209.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $200.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.37. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 38.06% and a net margin of 8.49%.The business had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 13.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th were given a $1.2125 dividend. This represents a $4.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.69%.

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retailing of an extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories. It also offers its products both online and through mobile applications. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

