Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $53.64 Million Stock Holdings in H&R Block, Inc. $HRB

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Free Report) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 976,797 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,428 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.73% of H&R Block worth $53,637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HRB. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 293.0% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 22,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after buying an additional 17,134 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of H&R Block during the fourth quarter valued at about $306,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of H&R Block during the fourth quarter valued at about $534,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,345,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,922,000 after buying an additional 191,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of H&R Block during the fourth quarter valued at about $402,000. 90.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HRB. Barrington Research reduced their price objective on shares of H&R Block from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of H&R Block from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of H&R Block from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Northcoast Research lowered shares of H&R Block from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of H&R Block from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

H&R Block Stock Performance

Shares of HRB stock opened at $50.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.86, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. H&R Block, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.00 and a 52 week high of $65.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.52.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.81 by ($0.54). The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 191.38% and a net margin of 16.11%.The business’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. H&R Block has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.850-5.000 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that H&R Block, Inc. will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current year.

H&R Block Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 4th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This is a positive change from H&R Block’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 4th. H&R Block’s payout ratio is presently 37.58%.

H&R Block Company Profile

H&R Block, Inc engages in the provision of tax return preparation solutions, financial products and small business solutions. The company was founded by Henry W. Bloch and Richard A. Bloch on January 25, 1955, and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

