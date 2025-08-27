Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $53.86 Million Position in Clean Harbors, Inc. $CLH

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lessened its stake in shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Free Report) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 273,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 13,023 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Clean Harbors were worth $53,859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Clean Harbors by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,634 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $913,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,310 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,793 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Clean Harbors during the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Andrea Robertson sold 836 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.64, for a total transaction of $195,323.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 9,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,310,232.32. This represents a 7.80% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brian P. Weber sold 3,035 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.17, for a total value of $689,460.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 54,548 shares in the company, valued at $12,391,669.16. The trade was a 5.27% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,840 shares of company stock worth $2,903,497. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on CLH. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $268.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Clean Harbors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets set a $268.00 price objective on shares of Clean Harbors and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Clean Harbors currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $263.40.

Clean Harbors Price Performance

CLH opened at $244.53 on Wednesday. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $178.29 and a 1 year high of $267.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $235.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $220.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market cap of $13.11 billion, a PE ratio of 34.34 and a beta of 1.18.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 6.48%.Clean Harbors’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.46 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Clean Harbors Company Profile

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

Featured Stories

