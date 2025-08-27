Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $55.26 Million Stake in CSW Industrials, Inc. $CSW

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD decreased its stake in CSW Industrials, Inc. (NYSE:CSW – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 189,557 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 17,579 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in CSW Industrials were worth $55,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in CSW Industrials by 117.6% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 296 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials by 19.0% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 840 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials by 9.3% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 401 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials by 13.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,449 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,622,000 after acquiring an additional 7,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials by 5,715.2% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,594 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,339,000 after acquiring an additional 4,515 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.79% of the company’s stock.

Get CSW Industrials alerts:

CSW Industrials Stock Up 0.8%

NYSE:CSW opened at $268.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.86. The company has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 32.10 and a beta of 0.91. CSW Industrials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $241.99 and a 52-week high of $436.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $284.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $296.69.

CSW Industrials Announces Dividend

CSW Industrials ( NYSE:CSW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $263.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.27 million. CSW Industrials had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 15.18%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CSW Industrials, Inc. will post 8.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 8th. Investors of record on Friday, July 25th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. CSW Industrials’s payout ratio is presently 12.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on CSW Industrials from $313.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Truist Financial set a $273.00 price target on CSW Industrials and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on CSW Industrials from $305.00 to $285.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $319.75.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CSW

Insider Transactions at CSW Industrials

In other CSW Industrials news, EVP Don Sullivan sold 1,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.14, for a total value of $302,110.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 22,641 shares in the company, valued at $6,410,572.74. This trade represents a 4.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.36, for a total value of $259,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 62,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,215,705.92. This represents a 1.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,757 shares of company stock valued at $1,351,753 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

CSW Industrials Company Profile

(Free Report)

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contractor Solutions, Engineered Building Solutions, and Specialized Reliability Solutions. The Contractor Solutions segment provides condensate pads, pans, pumps, switches, and traps; cements, diffusers, grilles, registers, solvents, thread sealants, and vents; line set covers; refrigerant caps; wire pulling head tools; electrical protection, chemical maintenance, and installation supplies for HVAC; ductless mini-split systems installation support tools and accessories; and drain waste and vent system products for use in HVAC/R, plumbing, general industrial, architecturally specified building products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSW Industrials, Inc. (NYSE:CSW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CSW Industrials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSW Industrials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.