Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $55.73 Million Stock Holdings in HF Sinclair Corporation $DINO

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of HF Sinclair Corporation (NYSE:DINO – Free Report) by 1,633.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,694,918 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,597,152 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in HF Sinclair were worth $55,730,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DINO. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair during the fourth quarter worth $302,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of HF Sinclair by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,686 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of HF Sinclair by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,725,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,485,000 after acquiring an additional 141,502 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of HF Sinclair by 61.6% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,376,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,536,000 after acquiring an additional 906,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of HF Sinclair by 742.3% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 121,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,251,000 after acquiring an additional 106,895 shares in the last quarter. 88.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get HF Sinclair alerts:

HF Sinclair Price Performance

NYSE DINO opened at $49.16 on Wednesday. HF Sinclair Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $24.66 and a fifty-two week high of $49.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $9.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -106.87 and a beta of 0.97.

HF Sinclair Dividend Announcement

HF Sinclair ( NYSE:DINO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $6.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.93 billion. HF Sinclair had a positive return on equity of 1.89% and a negative net margin of 0.32%.The business’s revenue was down 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that HF Sinclair Corporation will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 21st will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 21st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.1%. HF Sinclair’s payout ratio is presently -434.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on DINO shares. TD Cowen increased their price objective on HF Sinclair from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Barclays increased their price objective on HF Sinclair from $32.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on HF Sinclair from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Scotiabank raised their target price on HF Sinclair from $49.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on HF Sinclair from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.55.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on HF Sinclair

Insider Activity at HF Sinclair

In other news, EVP Valerie Pompa sold 11,000 shares of HF Sinclair stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.53, for a total value of $467,830.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 39,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,683,805.23. The trade was a 21.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

HF Sinclair Company Profile

(Free Report)

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. The company produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. It owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DINO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HF Sinclair Corporation (NYSE:DINO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HF Sinclair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HF Sinclair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.