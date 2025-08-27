Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $57.32 Million Holdings in Darden Restaurants, Inc. $DRI

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 275,907 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,852 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $57,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 15.8% in the first quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 381 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in Darden Restaurants by 1.6% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,688 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors lifted its position in Darden Restaurants by 1.5% during the first quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 4,053 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 5.5% in the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,157 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 3.1% in the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,119 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. 93.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Darden Restaurants news, SVP Susan M. Connelly sold 4,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.78, for a total value of $1,059,598.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 4,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,029,835.56. This trade represents a 50.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 11,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.08, for a total value of $2,653,411.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 147 shares in the company, valued at $32,645.76. The trade was a 98.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 45,727 shares of company stock valued at $10,022,232. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Darden Restaurants Trading Up 0.5%

NYSE DRI opened at $206.21 on Wednesday. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 12 month low of $153.98 and a 12 month high of $228.27. The stock has a market cap of $24.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $210.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $204.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, June 20th. The restaurant operator reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.01. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 51.81% and a net margin of 8.69%.The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.65 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Darden Restaurants has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.500-10.700 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 9.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Darden Restaurants declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Friday, June 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to purchase up to 3.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Darden Restaurants Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 10th were given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 10th. This is a positive change from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is 67.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on DRI. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. TD Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Friday, June 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Darden Restaurants from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $230.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Darden Restaurants from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Darden Restaurants has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $225.19.

View Our Latest Stock Report on DRI

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

(Free Report)

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V’s Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.