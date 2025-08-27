Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $59.62 Million Holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated $PEG

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 724,434 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,750 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $59,622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PEG. Nebula Research & Development LLC acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter worth $444,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter worth about $304,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,807,124 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $490,644,000 after purchasing an additional 335,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 9,791 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Public Service Enterprise Group

In related news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.12, for a total value of $115,287.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 218,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,147,423.36. This trade represents a 0.63% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PEG shares. UBS Group increased their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $101.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Barclays lowered their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $98.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, July 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Public Service Enterprise Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.95.

Public Service Enterprise Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PEG opened at $83.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.05, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $84.67 and a 200-day moving average of $82.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $74.67 and a fifty-two week high of $95.22.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.07. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The business had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. Public Service Enterprise Group’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Public Service Enterprise Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.940-4.060 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 9th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 9th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.64%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

