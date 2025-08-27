Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $61.66 Million Stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. $CCCS

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD trimmed its holdings in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS – Free Report) by 30.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,827,626 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,009,728 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in CCC Intelligent Solutions were worth $61,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sellaronda Global Management LP increased its holdings in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Sellaronda Global Management LP now owns 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,545,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 72,967,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,899,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100,954 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC increased its holdings in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 132.5% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 59,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 33,713 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 859.5% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 103,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $932,000 after purchasing an additional 93,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Triple Frond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $21,807,000. 95.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CCCS opened at $9.68 on Wednesday. CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.14 and a 12-month high of $12.88. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 484.24 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.38.

CCC Intelligent Solutions ( NYSE:CCCS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. CCC Intelligent Solutions had a return on equity of 5.35% and a net margin of 5.02%.The business had revenue of $260.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.21 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. CCC Intelligent Solutions has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts expect that CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

CCCS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut CCC Intelligent Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, June 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on CCC Intelligent Solutions from $13.00 to $11.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Barclays lifted their target price on CCC Intelligent Solutions from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CCC Intelligent Solutions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.75.

In other news, Director Lauren Young sold 30,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.87, for a total value of $296,100,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 866,345 shares in the company, valued at $8,550,825.15. This trade represents a 97.19% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Eric Wei sold 30,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.87, for a total value of $296,100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 866,345 shares in the company, valued at $8,550,825.15. This represents a 97.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,005,302 shares of company stock worth $592,251,748 in the last three months. Insiders own 6.03% of the company’s stock.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc, operates as a software as a service company for the property and casualty insurance economy in the United States and China. The company's cloud-based software as a service platform connects trading partners, facilitates commerce, and supports mission-critical, artificial intelligence enabled digital workflow across the insurance economy, including insurers, repairers, automakers, parts suppliers, lenders and more.

