Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $62.13 Million Position in First Advantage Co. $FA

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in First Advantage Co. (NYSE:FA – Free Report) by 200.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,409,427 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,940,155 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in First Advantage were worth $62,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in First Advantage by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,037,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,618,000 after acquiring an additional 756,099 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in First Advantage during the 4th quarter worth $71,695,000. Boston Partners grew its holdings in First Advantage by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,421,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,954,000 after acquiring an additional 216,282 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in First Advantage by 139.4% during the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,168,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262,787 shares during the period. Finally, Cat Rock Capital Management LP grew its holdings in First Advantage by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Cat Rock Capital Management LP now owns 1,849,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,640,000 after acquiring an additional 16,567 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.91% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of First Advantage in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of First Advantage from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lowered shares of First Advantage from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.25.

First Advantage Trading Down 1.7%

Shares of NYSE FA opened at $16.39 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.03 and its 200-day moving average is $16.28. The stock has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 546.33 and a beta of 1.24. First Advantage Co. has a twelve month low of $12.32 and a twelve month high of $20.79. The company has a quick ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

First Advantage (NYSE:FA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. First Advantage had a net margin of 0.65% and a return on equity of 13.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 111.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. First Advantage has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.860-1.030 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that First Advantage Co. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

First Advantage Profile

First Advantage Corporation provides employment background screening, identity, and verification solutions worldwide. It offers pre-onboarding products and solutions, such as criminal background checks, drug/health screening, extended workforce screening, FBI channeling, identity checks and biometric fraud mitigation tools, education/work history verification, driver records and compliance, healthcare credentials, executive screening, and other screening products.

