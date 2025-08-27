Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $63.57 Million Holdings in Kadant Inc $KAI

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lessened its stake in Kadant Inc (NYSE:KAI – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 188,667 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,730 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Kadant were worth $63,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in Kadant by 64.7% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 5,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after acquiring an additional 2,245 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in shares of Kadant by 91.3% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 10,969 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,696,000 after buying an additional 5,236 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Kadant by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 32,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,930,000 after buying an additional 3,634 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Kadant by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 165,438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,738,000 after buying an additional 10,972 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Kadant by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 115,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,895,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Kadant alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KAI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $380.00 price target on shares of Kadant in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Kadant from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Kadant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $340.00.

Kadant Stock Down 0.9%

Kadant stock opened at $337.54 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $329.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $331.29. Kadant Inc has a fifty-two week low of $281.30 and a fifty-two week high of $429.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.59 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.37. Kadant had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The business had revenue of $255.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.81 EPS. Kadant’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Kadant has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 2.130-2.230 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 9.050-9.250 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kadant Inc will post 9.97 EPS for the current year.

Kadant declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 15th that permits the company to buyback $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the industrial products company to reacquire up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Kadant Profile

(Free Report)

Kadant Inc supplies technologies and engineered systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Flow Control, Industrial Processing, and Material Handling. The Flow Control segment develops, manufactures, and markets fluid-handling systems and equipment, such as rotary joints, syphons, turbulator bars, expansion joints, and engineered steam and condensate systems; and doctoring, cleaning, and filtration systems and related consumables consisting of doctor systems and holders, doctor blades, cleaning shower and fabric-conditioning systems, forming systems and wear surfaces, and water-filtration systems.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KAI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kadant Inc (NYSE:KAI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kadant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kadant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.